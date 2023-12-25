Friedenthal Financial Takes $692,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 807,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Compass Point started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXP

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.