Friedenthal Financial Takes $711,000 Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,737,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,857. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

