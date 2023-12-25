Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $594,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastly by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after buying an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,140,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,035,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,768 shares of company stock worth $10,915,131. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 2,054,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

