Friedenthal Financial Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Friedenthal Financial reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.34. 3,078,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,663. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

