Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 32.6% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 730,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,611. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.