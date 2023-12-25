Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $128.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

