GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

GEHC traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.58. 2,197,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,380. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

