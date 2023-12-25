GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 25th (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 25th. GEN Restaurant Group had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $43,200,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENK shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GEN Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $36,940.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,984,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,987,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,398,000.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Further Reading

