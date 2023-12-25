General Electric (GEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on January 25th

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
General Electric Price Performance
LON:GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of GBX 67.01 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.02 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39.
General Electric Company Profile
