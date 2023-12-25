General Electric (GEC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on January 25th

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GEC opened at GBX 105 ($1.33) on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of GBX 67.01 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.02 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

