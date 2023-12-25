General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. General Mills has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

