General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

