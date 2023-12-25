Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 1.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $67.00. 1,601,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.95 and a twelve month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

