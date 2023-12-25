Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $28.93 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 306,974 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 3.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of JD.com worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 277.4% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,120,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,783,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

JD.com Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,935,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,412. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.58. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

