Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.46.

Genius Sports Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 1.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in Genius Sports by 2.6% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

