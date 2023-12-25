Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.68. 1,070,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,854. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 71.6% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 13.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

