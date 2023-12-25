Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Gentex Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of GNTX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.68. 1,070,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,854. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gentex
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gentex
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.