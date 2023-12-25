GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,285 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 205,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,911. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.