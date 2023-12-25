GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.50. 1,068,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,676. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

