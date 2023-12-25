GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,834 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

