GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,692 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,379. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

