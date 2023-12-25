GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,056 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Corning stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

