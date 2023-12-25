GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 267,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51,838 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

NYSE:AON traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.67. 1,882,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

