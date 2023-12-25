GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of ESCO Technologies worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.