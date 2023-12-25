GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,735 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 848,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,115. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $129.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

