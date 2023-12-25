GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $425.47. 156,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,738. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.66 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

