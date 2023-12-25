GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.96 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Baker Chad R boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 42,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.85. 3,463,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

