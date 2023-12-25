GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

