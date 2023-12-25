GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $35.50 on Monday, hitting $524.46. 2,971,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.50 and a 200 day moving average of $472.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

