GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.64 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,168.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,937. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $575.39 and a 52 week high of $1,185.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,020.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $908.42.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

