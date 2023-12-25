GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Synaptics worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Synaptics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.03. 288,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

