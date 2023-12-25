GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $624.07. The stock had a trading volume of 820,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $627.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.51.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

