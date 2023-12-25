GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.78. The stock had a trading volume of 311,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,645. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.64 and its 200 day moving average is $297.11.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

