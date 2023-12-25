GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,723 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,962,000 after buying an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.92. 1,361,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

