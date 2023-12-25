GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 792 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,606. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.07 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

