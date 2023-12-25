GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 286,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,515. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.