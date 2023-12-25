GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.79. 212,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,062. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.06. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

