GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 903,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $95,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $106.20. 5,680,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,205,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.