Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,911. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

