Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stake Lifted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 3.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.58% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

