Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $93.89. 406,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

