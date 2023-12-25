Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Gravity Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. Gravity has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gravity
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
