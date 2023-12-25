Green Hygienics (GRYN) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Green Hygienics (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Free Report) is one of 347 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Green Hygienics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Hygienics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Green Hygienics N/A N/A 0.00 Green Hygienics Competitors $1.26 billion $64.11 million -75.48

Green Hygienics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Green Hygienics. Green Hygienics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Hygienics N/A N/A N/A Green Hygienics Competitors -51.06% -61.52% -13.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Green Hygienics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Green Hygienics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Green Hygienics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Hygienics 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Hygienics Competitors 337 1355 2792 61 2.57

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 48.21%. Given Green Hygienics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Hygienics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Green Hygienics

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California. On July 11, 2023, Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of California.

