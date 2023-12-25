Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of GRPN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 640,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,967. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl acquired 137,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $1,343,594.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2,630.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,754 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

