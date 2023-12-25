GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

