Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $37.15. 1,055,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

