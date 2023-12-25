Head to Head Analysis: Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) vs. Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ainos has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ainos and Align Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $1.14 million 6.94 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.76 Align Technology $3.81 billion 5.47 $361.57 million $4.72 57.60

Analyst Recommendations

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ainos and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 1 2 7 0 2.60

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $325.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Ainos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Align Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35% Align Technology 9.53% 12.66% 7.56%

Summary

Align Technology beats Ainos on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services). The Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; and non-case products that include retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Systems and Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, and pay per scan services Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

