Head to Head Analysis: Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) & Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Forza X1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winnebago Industries $3.30 billion 0.65 $215.90 million $5.29 13.64 Forza X1 $18,559.00 501.03 -$3.63 million ($0.54) -1.09

Winnebago Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1. Forza X1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winnebago Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Winnebago Industries has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forza X1 has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Winnebago Industries and Forza X1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winnebago Industries 0 5 3 0 2.38 Forza X1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus price target of $68.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Forza X1 has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 747.60%. Given Forza X1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forza X1 is more favorable than Winnebago Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Winnebago Industries and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winnebago Industries 5.50% 16.96% 9.52% Forza X1 N/A -39.27% -38.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Forza X1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Winnebago Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Forza X1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Winnebago Industries beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhome RV, a self-propelled mobile dwelling used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters, as well as manufactures and sells recreational boats under the Chris-Craft and Barletta brand names. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. It sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. is a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

