Head to Head Analysis: Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) versus MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) and Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Jet2’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $684.47 million 7.18 -$11.32 million $0.24 192.88 Jet2 N/A N/A N/A $0.22 73.66

Jet2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip. Jet2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MakeMyTrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip 3.84% 6.87% 4.37% Jet2 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Jet2 shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Jet2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jet2 0 0 1 0 3.00

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.79%. Jet2 has a consensus target price of $1,650.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,091.48%. Given Jet2’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jet2 is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Jet2 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations. In addition, it engages in the aircraft leasing and financing services. The company was formerly known as Dart Group PLC and changed its name to Jet2 plc in September 2020. Jet2 plc was founded in 1971 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

