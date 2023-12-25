Head to Head Analysis: Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) vs. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primech and Airbnb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primech $69.03 million 0.88 N/A N/A N/A Airbnb $9.60 billion 9.51 $1.89 billion $8.27 17.03

Profitability

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Primech.

This table compares Primech and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primech N/A N/A N/A Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Primech and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primech 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbnb 5 15 13 0 2.24

Airbnb has a consensus target price of $139.52, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Primech.

Summary

Airbnb beats Primech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primech

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services. The company also offers stewarding services comprising cleaning of the kitchen area of healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants, as well as supplies ad hoc customer service officers, and food and beverage service crews to healthcare facilities, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, it operates HomeHelpy, an online portal that allows individual customers to book cleaning services in homes and offices; and manufactures and sells cleaning supplies, such as hand soaps, hand soap dispensers, cleaning fluids, and garbage bags used for general, floor, carpet, restroom, or kitchen purposes, as well as treatment products used in the marine industry under the D'Bond brand name. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore. Primech Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sapphire Universe Holdings Limited.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

