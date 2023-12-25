Head-To-Head Comparison: ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and ABN AMRO Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $78.29 billion 1.24 $14.85 billion $6.31 8.06 ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and ABN AMRO Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 7 7 0 2.40 ABN AMRO Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $52.62, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and ABN AMRO Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 9.22% 6.76% 0.53% ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Citigroup beats ABN AMRO Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; trade finance, international payments, and treasury management; corporate finance and equity capital market; and revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Stichting Administratiekantoor Continuïteit.

