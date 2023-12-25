Head to Head Comparison: First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Summit Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $259.60 million 3.18 $72.95 million $3.42 10.12 Summit Financial Group $166.77 million 2.70 $53.22 million $3.87 7.92

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 20.19% 11.10% 1.07% Summit Financial Group 22.04% 14.39% 1.26%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Mid Bancshares and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. Summit Financial Group has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.91%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Summit Financial Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.